Chris Stapleton postpones Riverbend show - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Chris Stapleton postpones Riverbend show

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Chris Stapleton performs at Charlie Daniels 80th Birthday Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov, 30, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Chris Stapleton performs at Charlie Daniels 80th Birthday Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov, 30, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

Musician Chris Stapleton announced Wednesday that a handful of tour dates for his All-American Road Show are being postponed,  including his show at Riverbend Music Center in June. 

“Unfortunately, the next three weeks of The All-American Road Show have been postponed,” Stapleton wrote on his website.   

Fans with tickets to the June 16 Cincinnati show should hold on to their tickets and a rescheduled date will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

A reason for postponing the tour was not given. 

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly