Chris Stapleton postpones Riverbend show

Musician Chris Stapleton announced Wednesday that a handful of tour dates for his All-American Road Show are being postponed, including his show at Riverbend Music Center in June.

“Unfortunately, the next three weeks of The All-American Road Show have been postponed,” Stapleton wrote on his website.

Fans with tickets to the June 16 Cincinnati show should hold on to their tickets and a rescheduled date will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

A reason for postponing the tour was not given.

