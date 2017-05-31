Ohio AG files lawsuit against major opiate manufacturers

The Ohio Attorney General’s office has filed a lawsuit against major five manufacturers of opiate drugs.

Mike DeWine announced the litigation at a press conference in Columbus Wednesday.

The companies need to take responsibility for the opiate addiction crisis in Ohio, DeWine said. He claims the companies used heavy marketing to mislead doctors and patients about opioid’s addictive nature, which is considered a gateway to heroin use.

Between 2011 and 2015, Ohioans were prescribed more than 3 million doses of opioid drugs.

“And guess what also happened?” DeWine said. “They got addicted to heroin.”

Research shows more than 80 percent of heroin users previously abused pharmaceutical opioids, according to DeWine.

“The death waves of this tsunami have not yet crested,” he said.

Watch the press conference here:

The suit is filed in Ross County because southern Ohio is ground zero for opioid addiction, DeWine said.

The state is accusing the companies of committing Medicaid fraud and common law fraud.

DeWine said the fine print of opioid drugs clearly contradicts the manufacturer's marketing claims.

“The people who played a significant role in creating this mess in the state of Ohio should pay to clean it up,” he said.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.