Police: Man hit by train while walking on tracks

Hamilton police are investigating why a man was walking on a railroad moments before being hit by a train Wednesday.

Police were dispatched around 11 a.m. to the 2400 block of Dixie Highway after a CSX train conductor called to report that he had just run over a man, said Hamilton police Sgt. Brian Robinson.

The man was alive and breathing when crews got to the scene.

Air Care took the man to UC Hospital with severe injuries, said Robinson.

Additional details were not given.

