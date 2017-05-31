Pete Rose bobblehead available at Reds HOF in June

The Pete Rose bobblehead will be available in June at the Reds Hall of Fame. (Source: Reds Hall of Fame)

A bobblehead of Pete Rose will be available at the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame throughout the month of June.

It's is part of the Hall of Fame & Museum's 2017 bobblehead series.

The release is coinciding with the unveiling of Rose's bronze statue outside Great American Ball Park on Saturday, June 17.

The bobbleheads are free with regular price admission to the Reds Hall of Fame. They will be available Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, while supplies last.

Only 6,000 bobbleheads have been produced and there is a limit of one per visitor per day.

Rose wore the uniform of his hometown Reds from 1963-1978 and again from 1984-1986.

He ranks at the top of the Reds’ all-time franchise list in games played (2722), plate appearances (12,344), runs scored (1741), hits (3358), singles (2490), doubles (601), total bases (4645) and bases on balls (1210).

In 1986, Rose finished his career with 4,256 hits, setting an all-time MLB record that to this day has yet to be broken.

He was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2016.

Admission to the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum is $10 for adults, $8 for students/seniors and $6 for active military and veterans.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.