1 dead in South Fairmount shooting

Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting that left one person dead in Fairmount Wednesday afternoon.

A male in his 20s was shot inside his vehicle on Harrison and Fairmount avenues at around 1:30 p.m., said Cincinnati Police Lt. Steve Saunders.

The shooting victim then drove and crashed at the intersection of Fairmount Avenue and Saturn Street.

Police found the victim at the intersection suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene, said Saunders.

Police have not identified the victim.

No word as to what prompted the shooting.

Police have not released any description on possible suspect(s).

