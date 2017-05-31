Suspects steal checks from Springboro business

Police are searching for suspects who they say stole two checks from a Springboro business that totaled over $3,000.

The suspects stole checks from Snow Roofing on Sharts Road at around 3:06 a.m., on Wednesday, May 3.

A front seat passenger exited a vehicle, walked to the mailbox of the business and removed two checks that totaled $3,015.67, police said. The suspect returned to the passenger seat of the vehicle and was seen opening the mail as the vehicle is being driven away.

Police describe the vehicle as a two-tone Pontiac Montana, unknown on colors, no front license plate, and unknown registration.

The front seat passenger appears to be a male, wearing a sweatshirt that is covering their face and wearing jeans. The driver is possibly a female, unknown on clothing.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this case is asked to contact Detective Dunkel at (937) 748-6849.

