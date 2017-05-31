Celebrate Potbelly's birthday with discounted sandwiches

Happy Birthday Potbelly Sandwich Shop!

To celebrate turning the big 4-0 on Thursday, June 1, Potbelly is offering 40 percent off all original sandwiches for one day only.

All you have to do is stop in from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., mention the birthday offer in shop and you’ll get the 40 percent off deal off original sandwiches, according to a news release.

According to a woman at Potbelly at Rookwood, you need to also download the Potbelly App. The recently launched Potbelly app offers order ahead and pay via phone for customers to jump the line and earn tasty treats by downloading the free app and signing up for Potbelly perks

This is just one of the treats Potbelly Sandwich Shop has in store for their birthday celebration.

The restaurant is celebration in style with two limited-time birthday treats and feature a hand-dipped shake that tastes like birthday cake, blended with mini butter cookies and festive sprinkles.

In addition, shops will be featuring a Marshmallow Crispy Bar – a classic combination of marshmallows and rice krispies, topped with birthday frosting and

sprinkles.

