Arby's offers free 'birdie'

Arby's is offering a free "birdie" to celebrate being named the official restaurant of the PGA Tour.

To score a free chicken, buffalo chicken or turkey slider, patrons just need to bring in any golf scorecard. (Upon request any slider will be honored.)

The offer is valid on Saturday, June 3rd and Sunday, June 4th.

There is a limit of one slider per guest.

