Butler County property owners may get tax relief for May floods

Homes that sustained flood damage from the torrential rainfall in the Hamilton and Seven Mile areas on May 24 may be eligible for property tax relief.

If there is damage which will affect property value for tax year 2017, payable in 2018, an application for valuation deduction for destroyed or damaged property should be filed with the Butler County Auditor’s Office, Auditor Roger Reynolds announced Wednesday.

Several Butler County residents sustained flood damage to their properties after as much as five inches of rain fell in about two hours.

“Dozens of homes might have been impacted by this storm, so we are recommending that property owners consider applying for property tax relief,” said Reynolds. “If a building’s value has been impacted in a negative way we want to be able to temporarily reduce that value.”

Reynolds said before any consideration of value can be determined for the tax bill, DTE Form 26, the application for valuation deduction for destroyed or damaged real property, must be completed, notarized and returned to the Butler County Auditor’s Office, 130 High Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011.

Those that qualify will receive up to a 75 percent reduction on their 2017 tax bill (payable in 2018) for damage to their property caused by the May 24 storm. The application deadline is Dec. 31, 2017.

Even if the damage is repaired promptly, Reynolds said property owners should take pictures of the damage and/or provide insurance claims and file this information with the notarized application.

Personal property loss, such as furniture, appliances or vehicles, is not considered by the auditor's office.

For more information and download the DTE Form 26, visit ButlerCountyAuditor.org.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.