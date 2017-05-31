Developer: Mt. Adams landslide work to be complete by July 3

The city has now said the developer is making progress building a two-tiered wall along Baum Street after a retaining wall collapsed earlier this month.

The retaining wall collapsed on May 3, sending debris into the back of homes on Baum Street.

It's also affecting homes and City View Tavern on Oregon Street because part of the hill has become unstable.

The wall will stabilize the hillside by anchoring into the bedrock.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Tom Heekin ruled Metropolitan Design & Development is liable for the landslide, according to city spokesperson Rocky Merz.

The work was scheduled to be completed within 40 days, ending right around the Fourth of July holiday.

