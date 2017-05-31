Oreo O’s makes US comeback, returns in June

A once popular cereal featuring milk’s favorite cookie is making its way back onto shelves.

The cereal continues to be sold in South Korea, but Oreo O’s is expected to return to the U.S. in June.

Oreo O’s, a Post cereal that has chocolate-flavored mini Oreos with a nice crunch, debuted two decades ago and was discontinued in 2007 in America.

No word yet on which stores will sell the cereal.

