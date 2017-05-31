Headstones, fences damaged at Reily Cemetery in Butler Co.

An act of vandalism or a bad accident? Residents in Butler County are trying to figure out what happened to Reily Cemetery because many feel disrespected by damage done.

Steve Hannon said he came by Monday to visit his father's grave and noticed something wasn't right.

"Obviously some kind of car wreck. It was pretty crazy, all kinds of car parts and pieces of fence just thrown hundreds of yards away from where the actual fence was," he said.

On top of that, he spotted damaged headstones.

Hannon's father's grave wasn't touched, but still he believes this is extremely hurtful and disrespectful.

"I never saw any skid marks from any brakes or anything like that. It looked like whoever it was just didn't stop or try to stop they just kept going," he said.

Neighbors said they saw sheriff's deputies at the cemetery investigating that day. Those deputies said they found the car there, but not the driver.

Investigators think the person behind the wheel may have been at a local bar before it happened, but it's not clear if drugs or alcohol were involved.

"That's a little less painful to imagine than someone doing it on purpose," Hannon said.

He wants the person behind all of this to be held responsible if this was the result of reckless driving, or someone defacing property.

"Especially on Memorial Day weekend... it's not what you want to see – is that," Hannon said.

FOX19 NOW reached out to the Butler County Sheriff's Office for more information but haven't heard back.

