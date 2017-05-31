1 injured in OTR shooting, police searching for suspect

One person was injured Wednesday night in a shooting near the intersection of Hamer Street and Back Street in Over-the-Rhine.

The victim was taken to UC Medical Center. Their condition is not known at this time.

Police said a possible suspect was seen leaving the scene in a dark vehicle with license plate GZE 1288.

Police are asking if you have any information to contact CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

