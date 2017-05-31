Route 52 temporarily closes after 2 vacant buildings collapsed in downtown Ripley

FOX19 NOW's First Alert Weather team blogs and brings you the news about all things weather.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW's Jeff Creighton, Frank Marzullo, Catherine Bodak and Steve Horstmeyer use their combined experience of more than 75 years to bring you stuff we love about weather.Full Story >
You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.Full Story >
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.Full Story >
A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation.Full Story >
A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation.Full Story >
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.Full Story >
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.Full Story >
Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.Full Story >
Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.Full Story >
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.Full Story >
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.Full Story >