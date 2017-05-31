Route 52 temporarily closes after 2 vacant buildings collapsed i - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Route 52 temporarily closes after 2 vacant buildings collapsed in downtown Ripley

BROWN COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

US 52 in Brown County has temporarily closed after two vacant building collapsed in downtown Ripley Wednesday night.

Officials confirmed no one was injured.

Debris has closed down roads in the area while it's being cleaned up.

According to dispatch, one building was old hotel that closed 30 years ago and another building that has been closed for at least seven years.

The building inspector is on the way to the scene.

