Father promotes teen driving safety nearly 10 years after daughter's death

It was 10 years ago this week that two local teens died in a violent car crash, one of the teens was killed on her birthday.

One of the girls' fathers has spent that decade working with a group called the Driving Angels to help teen drivers stay safe.

Now, he's speaking out, reflecting on the anniversary of his daughters death and to remind teens to slow down.

Skip Phelps said sometimes it seems like yesterday and other times it seems like many years ago, but every year the date approaches he said the anxiety kicks in.

It was on May 29, 2007 that his 15-year-old daughter Miranda and her friend 14-year-old Lauren Dietz were killed in a car crash along the 3000 block of Buell Road. They were passengers in the car that was going upwards of 70 mph.

"And we have talked about what would be. Miranda would have been 25 on Monday... and so we think about would she be married, would she have finished school... how many grand kids did we miss out on," Phelps said.

The family also thinks about Miranda's sister Mallory, who was recently married and desperately wanted her sister there. Miranda was an honorary maid of honor.

Although some would say it's time to move on, Phelps said when you lose a child that doesn't happen. He said in fact, their daughter's room is exactly the way she left it 10 years ago.

"We can't bring ourselves to change that room or to even go through her closet or her clothes or her dresser. Those are her things and as her parents we just can't get there. And I don't know when we will and when we ever will," he said.

