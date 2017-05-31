FC Cincinnati advances to face Crew in U.S. Open Cup

FC Cincinnati defeated Louisville City FC 1-0 on Wednesday to advance to the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup where they will face the Columbus Crew of the MLS.



Djiby Fall, recently suspended for biting an Louisville player in the ear, scored the only goal of the game in the second half in FCC’s fourth straight win.



FCC will host the Columbus Crew on Wednesday, June 14th at Nippert Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff.



