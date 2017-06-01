Man hospitalized in Greenhills shooting

A man who was shot in a Greenhills townhome overnight is expected to recover, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a silent panic alarm from a security keypad on Chalmers Court about 11 p.m. Wednesday, Greenhills police said.

As officers headed to the townhouse, a woman from inside the residence called 911 to report the shooting:

"I need help! I need help!...Please hurry!" A frantic, sobbing woman told a Hamilton County dispatcher, according to a recording of the call.

"We've already got police dispatched out there. What's going on?" the dispatcher asked.

"Oh my god, help me, help me! My baby!" the woman yelled.

"What's wrong with your baby?" the dispatcher asked. "Take a deep breath."

"Please hurry, please hurry! Get somebody here!"

"I've got two officer's there. What's going on?"

"Oh my god, they shot him! We need an ambulance! He's been shot!"

"Who's been shot?"

"My baby!"

"How old is your baby?"

"No....Oh,my God..."

"Who has been shot? Hello?"

Two officers come into the residence then and asked the woman: "Who shot him?" according to a recording of the call.

The woman responded: "Somebody they just came, I didn't see them, they was inside a silver Nissan or some type of new version car."

The shooting victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police and dispatchers said.

His injuries are non-life threatening, police said.

The victim's name and age and what led up the shooting were not immediately released.

However, police do confirm the shooting occurred during a crime.

The investigation was turned over to detectives from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Officers from Forest Park also responded to the scene, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

All police and fire crews cleared the scene by 3 a.m. Thursday, police said.

