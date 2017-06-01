Where can you grow medical marijuana in Cincinnati?

Where can you grow medical marijuana in the city of Cincinnati?

Council members are expected to take up that topic at their meeting Thursday.

There's been some conflict between the state law passing medical marijuana in 2016 and Cincinnati laws.

City administrator say they have received several questions since the first set of rules for marijuana farmers went out in May.

People aren't sure if the city will even allow the growing of medical marijuana and in what zoning districts.

The application process set up by the state requires local governments to decide grow locations.

City administrators have been asked to issue letters between June 16-30 confirming grow locations.

If they don’t meet that time frame, that means they won’t be able to give out cultivation licenses to this round of farmers.

