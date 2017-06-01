Cincinnati parking meter rates to increase

The city is raising prices at parking meters in several neighborhoods.

Parking rates for the more than 800 metered spaces in neighborhoods near the University of Cincinnati like Clifton, University Heights and Corryville would double under City Manager Harry Black's plan, which proposes the increased tax rates to help with the city's budget deficit.

Parking rates Downtown and Over-the-Rhine are also expected to be affected by the increased rates of parking meters.

In UC-area neighborhoods, the increase would double from 50 cents per hour to $1 per hour.

The increase for Downtown and OTR would by between 25 cents and 75 cents per hour.

Parking meters at most of the 2,500 spaces in those two neighborhoods costs between $1.50 and $2.50 per hour.

In other city neighborhoods, you can expect to see an increase of 25 cents per hour.

Black's budget proposes collecting $640,000 more in parking meter revenue next year. The plan was unveiled during Council's Neighborhood Committee meeting Tuesday.

The plan hopes to help with the city's 26 million dollar deficit.

During Tuesday's meeting, Black also revealed that the city has among the most expensive parking meter fees among its Midwest peer cities.

