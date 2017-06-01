Ramp, lane closures on Interstate 75 Thursday - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Ramp, lane closures on Interstate 75 Thursday

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

Work crews need to adjust a barrier wall and manhole cover located on the ramp to the Norwood Lateral (SRS 562) meaning lane and ramp closures.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, June 1, crews will be blocking the left lanes in both directions of north and southbound I-75 at the Norwood Lateral.

The manhole is on the ramp from northbound I-75 to eastbound on the Norwood Lateral. 

To complete the work on the manhole crews will close the ramp.  

To detour around the ramp closure, head north on I-75 exit at Paddock Road and re-enter south on I-75 to east on the Norwood Lateral.

All the lanes of I-75 and ramp to the Norwood Lateral will be open by Friday morning at 6 a.m. Friday.  

