Interstate 471 ramps closed from downtown Thursday

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

FOX19 NOW's Jeff Creighton, Frank Marzullo, Catherine Bodak and Steve Horstmeyer use their combined experience of more than 75 years to bring you stuff we love about weather.

FOX19 NOW's First Alert Weather team blogs and brings you the news about all things weather.

The Lytle Tunnel project requires ramp closures Thursday night to Interstate 471.

Crews will need to close the ramp from southbound I-71 to southbound I-471 and the ramp from Reading Road to south I-471.

The closures will be from 10 p.m. Thursday, June 1 and continue until 6 a.m. Friday morning.

The detour from downtown to south on I-471 will be to take Reading Road to Sycamore Street tor left on 4th Street to south on I-471.

The detour for southbound I-71, you can use the same detour and exit at Reading Road.

Signs will be in posted.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.