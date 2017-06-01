Interstate 471 ramps closed from downtown Thursday - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Interstate 471 ramps closed from downtown Thursday

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

The Lytle Tunnel project requires ramp closures Thursday night to Interstate 471.

Crews will need to close the ramp from southbound I-71 to southbound I-471 and the ramp from Reading Road to south I-471.

The closures will be from 10 p.m. Thursday, June 1 and continue until 6 a.m. Friday morning.

The detour from downtown to south on I-471 will be to take Reading Road to Sycamore Street tor left on 4th Street to south on I-471. 

The detour for southbound I-71, you can use the same detour and exit at Reading Road.

Signs will be in posted.

