Rhinegeist and UDF release beer-flavored ice cream

Two Cincinnati companies are serving up a new summer treat.

Rhinegeist and United Dairy Farmers have partnered up to make 'Tropical Truth' - a beer-flavored ice cream inspired by the brewery's popular Truth IPA.

The ice cream is available in cups, cones or pints at UDF stores through July.

UDF's peach ice cream is the base for Tropical Truth with hoppy notes of grapefruit and mango swirled in.

"Truth already has those citrus notes, so we really tried to bring those out," said Will Linder, assistant brand manager at UDF. "A bit of malt flavor, a little bit of that hop flavor and then that nice fruity swirl."

UDF and Rhinegeist started brainstorming ideas for beer-flavored ice cream more than a year ago.

Rhinegeist on Thursday will hold an ice cream social at their brewery in Over-the-Rhine for folks to try out Tropical Truth beer floats from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

