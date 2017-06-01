Shots fired at building in Avondale

Shots were fired at a building in Avondale between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, just two blocks away from Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

Cincinnati police say rounds hit the Cincinnati Herald Building at 3440 Burnet Avenue, an office building where multiple businesses including Children's Hospital rent space.

A spokeswoman with the hospital confirms shots were not fired at the main campus and no employees were in the administrative building at the time of the shooting.

No one was injured and authorities do not have a suspect.

