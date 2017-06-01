Watch: Man robs Fairview store at gunpoint

Cincinnati police are looking for a man that robbed a convenience store at gunpoint in Fairview.

Police say the man robbed the Parkway Market on West McMicken Avenue but did not specify what time the robbery occurred. Authorities say he is wanted to aggravated murder.

Anyone with information that could help law enforcement identify the suspect is asked to call Crimestoppers: 513-353-3040

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.