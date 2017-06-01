Watch: Man robs Fairview store at gunpoint

Bodycam video from police captures automatic gunfire and patrons running from a mass shooting at a Florida gay nightclub.Full Story >
Bodycam video from police captures automatic gunfire and patrons running from a mass shooting at a Florida gay nightclub.Full Story >
The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.Full Story >
The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.Full Story >
The White House signaled that Trump was likely to decide on exiting the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.Full Story >
The White House signaled that Trump was likely to decide on exiting the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.Full Story >
A man who was shot in a Greenhills townhome overnight is expected to recover, police said.Full Story >
A man who was shot in a Greenhills townhome overnight is expected to recover, police said.Full Story >
President Donald Trump has declared that abandoning the Paris climate agreement would be a victory for the American economy.Full Story >
President Donald Trump has declared that abandoning the Paris climate agreement would be a victory for the American economy.Full Story >