School employees help ID mom accused in Mt. Adams bank robbery

Hope Tolbert's unidentified accomplice. Police are still looking for him. (Source: Crime Stoppers)

Surveillance footage captured Hope Tolbert during the alleged bank robbery in May. (Source: Crime Stoppers)

A mother of an elementary student is charged with aggravated robbery and theft after a Mount Adams bank robbery last month.

Hope Tolbert, 20, is accused of robbing the North Side Bank on St. Gregory Street on May 13, a sworn statement filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court states.

A worker at Rothenberg Preparatory Academy, where Tolbert's 7-year-old son attends, recognize Tolbert in an image released to Crime Stoppers and contacted police, according to court documents.

Tolbert and an unidentified male accomplice entered the bank and he allegedly threatened both bank employees with a gun.

Documents state the man demanded one of them “get on the ground” and the teller “give me all the money” and “hurry the f--- up."

"The second suspect, Hope Tolbert, followed the first suspect into the bank, carrying a small white plastic bag, similar to a grocery bag. As the victim teller was placing the money on the counter, the suspect grabbed the money and put it in the white bag," said police in the sworn statement.

After collecting all of the money, both subjects fled the bank and ran north on St. Gregory Street.

Surveillance photos taken inside the bank were released to media and police received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying one of the suspects as Tolbert.

She was charged based on employee statements, bank surveillance system photos of suspect and a Crime Stoppers tip, police wrote in court records.

Workers at the Over-the-Rhine Community Center also confirmed to CPD that she is the suspect captured in the surveillance photos, police wrote

Tolbert appeared in court Wednesday, where her bond was set at $250,000 by Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Josh Berkowitz.

The case goes to grand jury on June 9.

The male accomplice is still on the run.

