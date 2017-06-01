Walnut Hills High School investigating racist Snapchats

Walnut Hills High School and district officials are investigating racist Snapchat messages possibly sent by a student.

Photo messages spread on social media of a white teen girl wearing a black facial mask with a variation of the N-word written under her photo. A second image showed the girl wearing a black facial mask saying her name is that of another person that could be black.

The images took heat online for referencing blackface, a racially insensitive callback to later nineteenth century portrayals of African Americans by white actors in theatre.

Cincinnati Public Schools issued a statement saying the Walnut Hills High School principle is gathering statements and evidence from students involved. The district says disciplinary actions may be taken.

School official says an incoming junior basketball player at Walnut Hills HS was the target of the student in blackface post. @FOX19 — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) June 1, 2017

"CPS is proud of its diversity and does not condone this behavior," a statement from the district read.

However, there is a possibility the message was edited by someone else. The photo with the N-word appears to be a screenshot and Snapchat lets users easily edit photos.

The school's last day of class was May 25.

