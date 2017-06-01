President Trump abandons global effort to combat climate change

President Donald Trump on Thursday fulfilled a much-anticipated campaign promise, announcing the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord. The landmark agreement reached with 195 countries aims to curtail the worst impacts of climate change.

Mobile Users: Click Here to Watch Live

Now the United States joins Syria and Nicaragua as the only nations in the world not agreeing on mutual goals to preserve the planet. Pulling out of the global agreement virtually isolates the United States, the world's second largest producer of greenhouse gas emissions, from key economic growth in green energy and diplomatic opportunity by not taking part in the global pact to make steep cuts to harmful emissions.

In 2015, 195 countries made a pact to reduce emissions before the Earth hit a 3.6 degree increase in the atmospheric temperature, which experts say would be the point of no return and extreme climate conditions such as rising sea levels, heavy storms and drought would be irrevocable.

The president argues the Paris climate accords puts an unfair burden on the United States and blocks the progress of building up the coal industry in the United States.

"This agreement is less about the climate and more about other nations getting an economic advantage over the United States," Trump said at the Rose Garden. "We would find it very hard to compete."

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.