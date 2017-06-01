Franklin PD searching for Speedway robber

Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.Full Story >
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.Full Story >
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.Full Story >
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.Full Story >
Police are not sure of the identity of a man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino, causing panic at a luxury resort.Full Story >
Police are not sure of the identity of a man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino, causing panic at a luxury resort.Full Story >
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.Full Story >
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.Full Story >
Another record-breaking cargo ship will make its way into Savannah on Thursday, June 1.Full Story >
Another record-breaking cargo ship will make its way into Savannah on Thursday, June 1.Full Story >