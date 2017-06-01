Franklin PD searching for Speedway robber

Franklin police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a Speedway gas station early Thursday morning.

Officials were dispatched to the robbery at the store in the 1200 block of E 2nd Street, at around 3 a.m.

An investigation reveled a male suspect entered the store and demanded cash. Franklin police said the female employee cooperated with the demands and was then put into the office.

The suspect left the store in an unknown direction.

The female employee was shaken by not injured, police said.

The suspect is described as having a thin build, wearing a red baseball cap and white t-shirt.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact officials at 937-743-1847.

