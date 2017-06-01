New hospitality area at Cintas Center honors Xavier Hall of Famer

Xavier Musketeers fans will see a new hospitality area for men’s basketball games at Cintas Center which honors the legacy of all-time leading scorer Byron Larkin, the university announced Thursday.

The new 2,696 Zone, which is named for the number of points Larkin scored during his career, will be a private hospitality space accessible exclusively to patrons seated in the new Lookout section.

The area is designed to be a casual space with televisions, games and other activities. Lookout ticket holders will receive all-you-can-eat food plus two drink tickets per game.

In addition to 120 fixed premium seats, The Lookout will be flanked by group terraces on either side for parties of 25 to 40, ideal for corporate entertainment and group outings.

Larkin, who was elected to the Xavier Athletic Hall of Fame and has had his No. 23 jersey retired, is looking forward to his 20th season on the Xavier radio broadcasts.

“It’s exciting for me to have one of the new hospitality spots in Cintas Center honor the number 2,696, which is very dear to my heart,” said Larkin.

He will also be a part of a new addition to the The Traditions Club, which is located on the second-level of Cintas Center below the Xavier Athletics Hall of Fame and accessible from the west concourse.

The hospitality space will be transformed into an exciting sports bar area with televisions playing popular out-of-town games. Larkin and radio partner Joe Sunderman holding their pre-game radio show live from the Traditions Club.

Those with access to the Traditions Club include patrons in the courtside, front line and green seating areas.

