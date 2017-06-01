Findlay Market hosts 122nd German Day this weekend

This year marks the 122nd celebration of German Day sponsored by the German-American Citizens League. It is the oldest German Day in the U.S.

In honor of this historic occasion German Day Week has been proclaimed for the Tri-State for the week through Sunday, June 4.

Everything kicks off with a German Day Kickoff Program and Parade at Findlay Market at 10 a.m. on Saturday June 3.

However, the OTR Biergarten at Findlay Market will open early at 9 a.m.

There will also be a 20 person band performance and a reception after the parade.

The German Day celebration continues on Sunday at Hofbrauhaus in Newport from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Raffles prizes will presented throughout the day with the grand raffle at 5:30 p.m.

The raffle grand prize consists of a dinner party for 30 people at the Hofbrauhaus (excluding beverages).

The German Day Week, which promotes the German heritage, serves as a fundraiser for the German Heritage Museum.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.







