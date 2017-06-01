Bunbury Music Festival kicks off Friday - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Guide

Bunbury Music Festival kicks off Friday

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(FOX19 NOW file) (FOX19 NOW file)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

It could very well be the best weekend for live music in the Tri-State all year long.

Bunbury Music Festival is back, taking over Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove Friday, June 2 through Sunday June 4. 

The Cincy Weekend has your guide and lineup to help you plan out a weekend full of good music and good times. 

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly