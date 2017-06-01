Police searching for suspects in Harrison who slashed tires, vandalized cars

Police in Harrison want to know who is responsible for slashing tires and vandalizing cars in the neighborhood over the Memorial Day weekend.

Harrison police said this is still an active investigation. One man had to replace eight tires as two of his cars were hit.

Police said at least seven reports were filed along Flintstone and Featherwood Drive and they are working to find out who is responsible.

Valarie Knott said she was getting ready to leave when she noticed her van had been vandalized.

"My car was spray painted. That's all I saw," she said.

Knott said someone spray painted b**** across the driver's side of her van.

"Then I ran in the house and told my husband... and say, 'they spray painted the car.' Then he come running out, and he's like that's not the only thing they did," she said.

That's when she noticed two of her tires had been slashed.

"I was really mad. One, it was Memorial Day weekend and I was going to a picnic with the kids and couldn't go," Knott said.

Two separate companies came to their rescue. The first was Cincinnati Asphalt. They heard about the story on Facebook and decided to offer to replace anyone's tires that got slashed that day.

"We had saw that some were like single mothers and one lady said she didn't have a way to work now and so we wanted to get involved and try to help out," Joey Madden with Cincinnati Asphalt said.

The other company that helped was White Water Motors.

"My boss said, 'why aren't we helping these people,' and I said, 'say no more,'"Service Manager Tobey Woolwine said.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call police.

