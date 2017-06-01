Juvenile arrested in Lockland shooting that injured 1

Lockland police are investigating after they said one person was injured in a shooting on Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Hillside Avenue.

Investigators said 37-year-old Michael Coleman was shot in the chest and is currently in surgery.

His condition is not known at this time.

Police said a juvenile has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Investigators believe the shooting was drug related.

