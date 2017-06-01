Antique Toy and Doll Show makes stop in Cincinnati

If you're looking for some extra cash try cleaning out your attic or basement. Some of those toys you tucked away years ago could bring in the money and the Antique Toy and Doll Show is in town looking to buy it.

Toy memorabilia is big business. Bruce Zalkin has been collecting antique dolls and toys for the past 40 years and now he is bringing his show to Cincinnati searching for rare gems.

"We're looking for anything that you played with as a kid or your parents or grandparents," he said.

The condition and desirability is how the toys are valued.

George McIlveen came to the antique show with two boxes filled with trinkets from his childhood. He's been collecting trains and circus items all his life.

"These are probably 20 years old. I've been doing memorabilia over 40 years," said McIlveen.

Each toy triggers a new memory.

"I came from Pittsburgh and the first circus I saw was Ringling Brothers in tents they've long since disbanded that and now they've closed down the circus completely," he said.

He made $65 selling his train sets and says it was time to let it go.

"My wife said you have to start getting rid of some of that stuff so that's how I stayed married 57 years by saying, 'yes honey,'" McIlveen said.

Zalkin was happy to take it. Over the course of the day he collected some big ticket items like a GI Joe Doll from 1964. It originally sold for $2.95 and is now worth $200.

Star Wars is also a big hit. Currently he's searching for the Boba Fett proto type, which was made in Cincinnati.

"There's one with a missile firing backpack that one is worth up to $10,000," Zalkin said.

While not everyone may understand the hobby of toy collecting, Zalkin said there a joy recapturing his visitors childhood and breathing new life into the toys for the next generation.



It's not just toys that are being collected, but Tiffany lamps and old costume jewelry are other antiques that are wanted.

The show will be held at the Crown Plaza thru Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

