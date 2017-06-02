Fatal crash closes SB I-75 at Sharon Road

Police diverted vehicles off SB I-75 past Sharon Road onto the on-ramp to SB -75 from Sharon Road early Friday. (FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Baker)

A fatal crash shut down southbound Interstate 75 at Sharon Road early Friday, Sharonville police said.

The highway will be shut down until at least 6;30 a.m,. possibly longer, police said.

Motorists are being diverted off the highway onto Sharon Road, which they can take east for a few feet to get onto northbound I-75.

From there, take westbound I-275 to I-74 into Cincinnati to return to southbound I-75 by Hopple Street, or take eastbound I-275 to southbound I-71.

Vehicles that were on SB I-75 past Sharon Road were diverted off highway the wrong way onto on-ramp to SB I-75 from Sharon Road @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/dmFRZ7s0D6 — Jennifer Baker (@jbakerohio) June 2, 2017

The crash was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m.,police said. A woman was ejected from a vehicle that wound up in the grassy median between the southbound and northbound lanes.

Debris from the crash initially blocked two lanes of the northbound side of the highway. Only the right lane is blocked now.

Just arrived at fatal accident where we've learned a woman has died after being thrown from her car. ALL SB LANES closed at Sharon @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/0YveB5x3m7 — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) June 2, 2017

Most motorists coming off highway onto Sharon Road are traveling east a short distance to get on northbound side of highway @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/AmyspTKTOX — Jennifer Baker (@jbakerohio) June 2, 2017

Hamilton County dispatchers say the crash involved 1 vehicle, and there was 1 victim @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/HiTyRvMq4P — Jennifer Baker (@jbakerohio) June 2, 2017

