Motorcyclist killed in Springfield Township crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a Springfield Township crash late Thursday, police said.

Jeremy Traurig, 41, died after his motorcycle hit a vehicle about 11 p.m. at Galbraith Road and the exit ramp from eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has information is asked to contact the Springfield Township Police Department: 513-729-1300.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.