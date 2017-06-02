Man held on murder charge in brutal Pleasant Ridge slaying - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Man held on murder charge in brutal Pleasant Ridge slaying

PLEASANT RIDGE, OH (FOX19) -

A man faces a murder charge in a homicide at a Pleasant Ridge apartment Thursday.

Dwayne West, 36, is accused of killing Boris Tolliver, 56 by using "his fists and/or blunt instruments to cause severe head injuries..."police wrote in a criminal complaint.

Tolliver's body was discovered when police responded to a report of a person down in an apartment in the 1300 block of Mapleleaf Avenue just after 9 p.m. 

A motive in the alleged attack was not disclosed.

West was booked into the Hamilton County jail on one count of murder early Friday.

He is scheduled to face a judge Saturday morning.

