Make your appointment: Mobile mammography van on June 19

St. Elizabeth Healthcare's mobile mammography van travels across the Tri-State to bring the important health test directly to those who need it.

On Monday, June 19 the van will come to you at King's Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Super Store in the Kings Auto Mall from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The American Cancer Society recommends an annual screening mammogram starting at the age of 40.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred.

Be sure to bring your insurance card. Medicare, Medicaid and most insurance companies cover the cost of mammograms. Financial assistance is available to those who qualify.

To register a screening, please call 859-655-7400.

King's Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Super Store is located at 4486 Kings Water Drive.

