Make your appointment: Mobile mammography van on June 19

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.Full Story >
Police say a gunman stormed a Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people.Full Story >
Allies aghast at US abandoning chief effort to slow global warming, but Trump says it's the best decision for Americans.Full Story >
Jury selection for the Ray Tensing retrial is set to resume after the judge abruptly paused the process amid a legal battle over media access to the courtroom.Full Story >
