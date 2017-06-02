Cincinnati police seeking recruits to 'Make a Difference'

Want to become a Cincinnati police officer?

Cincinnati police are looking for recruits to make a difference.

Applications are being accepted through July 31 to take the Aug. 19 exam for possible placement in the next recruit class.

Apply here.

Cincinnati police recruits train at the agency's academy for a minimum of 28 weeks. Recruits work full-time and earn $15.61 hourly.

Upon successful completion of the Police Academy, recruits are promoted to police officers.

Then they are assigned to work in one of Cincinnati police's patrol units. That's where they receive on-the-job training to protect life and property, crime prevention, enforce laws and ordinances, arrest violators, making forcible arrests if necessary, investigate accidents and complaints, secure evidence, and preserve the peace within an assigned beat (geographical unit).

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.