WATCH LIVE: Jury selection resumes in Tensing murder trial

Ray Tensing in court in November. (Photo provided by the Cincinnati Enquirer)

Jury selection for the Ray Tensing retrial is set to resume after the judge abruptly paused the process amid a legal battle over media access to the courtroom.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz says many prospective jurors expressed concern about their safety if their identities become known.

Ghiz will allow live video streaming of juror questioning Friday, but the single pool camera must be focused away from any potential jurors.

The prosecution and defense pick from 180 potential jurors. They will seat 12 jurors and 4 alternates

The process is expected to run from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Tensing, 27, testified during his first trial last fall that he feared for his life when he fatally shot Samuel DuBose as DuBose, 43, tried to drive away from a July 2015 traffic stop.

The former University of Cincinnati police officer faces charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter.

After the mistrial last fall, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said the jury was leaning toward a lesser conviction.

To convict Tensing of murder, jurors must find he purposely killed DuBose. The charge carries a possible sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

The voluntary manslaughter charge is killing during a sudden fit of rage and carries a possible sentence of three to 11 years.

