Gunman on the run after shooting man in Winton Hills

WINTON HILLS, OH (FOX19) -

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in the stomach in Winton Hills Friday. 

Around 11 a.m. authorities responded to shots fired at the 4700 block of Este Avenue. 

Police have not identified the victim and are looking for the suspect

