Bengals sign second-round pick RB Joe Mixon

When the Bengals drafted controversial running back Joe Mixon last week, the decision raised eyebrows the team added another player to their roster with a history of violence.

The Cincinnati Bengals signed 2017 NFL Draft pick Joe Mixon, running back out of the University of Oklahoma, to a four-year contract, the team announced Friday.

Mixon (6-1, 228) was selected by the Bengals in the second-round (48th overall). He is the ninth of the Bengals’ 11 draft picks to sign.

He played in 25 games with nine starts in two seasons for Oklahoma and posted career rushing totals of 300 carries, 2027 yards and 17 TDs.

In 12 games in 2016 alone, Mixon rushed for 1274 yards and 10 TDs on 187 carries and had 37 catches for 538 yards and another five TDs. He ranked second nationally in all-purpose yards last season, setting single-season school records for all-purpose yards (2331) and all-purpose yards per game (194.3) along the way, and he was named First-Team All-Big 12 by conference coaches.

Two Bengals draftees still are unsigned: DE Jordan Willis (third round; Kansas State) and C/G J.J. Dielman (fifth round; Utah).

