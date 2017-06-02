Man who entered U.S. illegally pleads guilty to raping teen

A man who reentered the United States illegally will spend eight years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a 15-year-old, Clermont County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Scott O'Reilly announced Friday.

Jose Tovilla-Lopez, 41, met the victim after befriending their family sometime in April when he reentered the country and moved in with his Clermont County family. He previously had been deported, said investigators.

Tovilla-Lopez stole a 69-year-old Arkansas woman's social security number to obtain employment, said Union Township Police Department Detective Erin Williams.

Investigators said on April 14, Tovilla-Lopez was invited into the victim's residence by the victim's father.

Once inside, officials said the Tovilla-Lopez consumed "significant amounts" of alcohol and provided alcohol to the 15-year-old victim.

Tovilla-Lopez then forcibly raped the victim, who actively struggled against him leaving visible scratches on the defendant, said investigators.

He then fled the scene and was apprehended later that day at a residence in Sharonville.

Tovilla-Lopez could have to pay a $20,000 fine and register as a Tier III sex offender.

