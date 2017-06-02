Riverbend announces rescheduled Chris Stapleton concert date

Chris Stapleton performs at Charlie Daniels 80th Birthday Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov, 30, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The previously postponed tour date for Chris Stapleton's Cincinnati show has been rescheduled.

Stapleton's "All-American Road Show" will take place on Friday, Sept. 8 at Riverbend Music Center. He was previously scheduled to perform on June 16.

Support acts for the newly rescheduled date are to be announced at a later date.

If any ticket holders are unable to attend the rescheduled date, refunds will be available at point of purchase, said officials at Riverbend.

On Wednesday, Stapleton had announced that three weeks of his tour were being postponed.

A reason for postponing the shows was never released.

