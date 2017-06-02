WATCH LIVE: Recap of Ray Tensing trial - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

WATCH LIVE: Recap of Ray Tensing trial

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect

Live video from FOX19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Ray Tensing in court in November. (Photo provided by the Cincinnati Enquirer) Ray Tensing in court in November. (Photo provided by the Cincinnati Enquirer)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

FOX19 NOW's Robert Guaderrama is live discussing everything that happened in court Friday at the Ray Tensing trial. 

[Mobile users can watch it live here]

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly