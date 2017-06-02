'Golden alert' issued for missing NKY man

Police in Dayton, Kentucky have issued a "golden alert" for a missing 68-year-old man who recently suffered a stroke.

Joseph Marshall appeared to have taken the keys to his vehicle and drove away from the his residence on Vine Street against doctor's orders, police said.

His family told police that Marshall was supposed to be getting picked up by another family member to take him to California, Kentucky to get a haircut.

Marshall had suffered from a stroke a few months back and now has issues with his speech, said police.

He's described as being 5'10" and 180 lbs. with short gray hair and beard.

The vehicle is a white four-door 2016 Chevrolet Cruze with Kentucky plate 6774GC.

If you see Marshall, call police.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.