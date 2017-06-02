Jury pool in Tensing murder trial whittled down to 107

Jury selection for the Ray Tensing retrial resumed Friday after the judge abruptly paused the process amid a legal battle over media access to the courtroom.

"This proceeding has been a resurrection of the shuttered Ringling Bros. & Barnum and Bailey Circus and because of the effect that has had on these proceedings, there's no way that my client can get a fair trial," Defense Attorney Stew Matthews said.

Mathews asked the court for a change of venue, to dismiss the charges, to dismiss the potential jurors he called "poisoned" by media coverage, and finally for the court to life the gag order so he can respond to comments made by Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters last week.

Judge Leslie Ghiz shot all four requests down.

Before jurors were ever brought in, Judge Ghiz had a message for the media.

"It serves nobody in this community, not one person, for the media to behave in the manner that they have," she said.

The judge is referring to her orders a higher court blocked after the media challenged access restrictions. Another suit is now pending for the juror questionnaires, which became the focus of jury selection.

"During the last trial, I think it was during the actual trial, the issue of these questionnaires came up once the jury was already seated," Prosecutor Seth Tieger said.

This time around, the attorneys want to get this questioned answered at the beginning. Who is willing to remain on the jury if all the information is made public?

Fifty four people said they would continue to serve.

Friday started with 171, jurors were excused for conflicts bringing the number to 111, a few more dismissed for special concerns bringing the pool to 107.

Jury selection will resume Monday, as the attorneys ask more questions and eventually place the 12 jurors and four alternates.

Judge Ghiz is now asking the jurors to be available until the end of June.

Tensing, 27, testified during his first trial last fall that he feared for his life when he fatally shot Samuel DuBose as DuBose, 43, tried to drive away from a July 2015 traffic stop.

The former University of Cincinnati police officer faces charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter.

After the mistrial last fall, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said the jury was leaning toward a lesser conviction.

To convict Tensing of murder, jurors must find he purposely killed DuBose. The charge carries a possible sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

The voluntary manslaughter charge is killing during a sudden fit of rage and carries a possible sentence of three to 11 years.

