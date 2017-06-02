Fairfield teacher, coach found guilty of sex charge involving student

Fairfield High School teacher and assistant football coach Tyler Conrad has been found guilty of one sex charge involving a student.

Conrad, 27, was found guilty of sexual imposition and contributing to the delinquency of a minor by Judge Keith Spaeth.

Officials said the crimes involved a 16-year-old female student. The investigation began in October.

Conrad has been with the district since August 2015.

School officials said they were not aware of the situation until police brought the information to them. Conrad was put on administrative leave on Oct. 13.

He will be sentenced on July 6.

