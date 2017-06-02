Family: Son beat father to death

Police and family said a father was killed by his son Thursday night in Pleasant Ridge.

Boris Tolliver, 56, was found dead in an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Mapleleaf Avenue. The suspect in his murder is his own son, 36-year-old Dwayne West.

"I was speechless, I was speechless because he was up here just a couple of days ago," son-in-law Overseer Mary Love said.

His family is trying to come to grips with what happened.

Court records state that West used his fists and other blunt instruments to cause severe head injuries. Police have not said why Tolliver was killed, but a neighbor who lived next to them said it was a fight over drugs.

"Over money for drugs because he wanted to get high... higher than he was," Will Gaskins said.

"A person that does that they have no feeling no compassion. They can't bring the word love up because there is no love. I love animals and I wouldn't like to do an animal like that... or especially my father or my mother," Love said.

West has a lengthy criminal record which includes, possession of cocaine, assault and domestic violence. He has 29 mug shots from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

His family said despite whatever problems he had, this is unacceptable.

Neighbors said Boris will be missed.

"He was an awesome guy... I mean this is crazy what happened. He would have given you the shirt off his back," Aaliyah Muhammad said.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.