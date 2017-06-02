Litter of badly injured kittens taken to Fairfield non-profit for recovery

A litter of injured kittens were found in a dumpster in Gallatin County, KY. A Fairfield based non-profit stepped in to help them through recovery.

"They were flea ridden, this little guy here definitely has dislocated elbows in the front legs and he probably never be able to walk straight, in the normal sense," Eleni McConnell with SNIP Inc. said.

The X-rays showed some serious issues with the cats and although they look bad, the images from when they were first taken in by the rescue SNIP Inc. are much worse.

"His back leg is, the knee is actually completely turned around backwards right now," McConnell said.

"It just breaks your heart. No animal deserves that and these are just babies," SNIP Inc. Marketing Director Tina Koczeniak said.

McConnell's husband is a vet and thinks this is a case of abuse. All three kittens have joint dislocations on their front and back paws. Their grim injuries make the group believe the abandonment was done maliciously.

"What he believes has happened from the extent of their injuries is that they were literally thrown into the dumpster, nobody just put them there," Koczeniak said.

SNIP Inc. has been working to get them the treatment they need to recover from these injuries and down the road will help the kittens find a safe permanent home.

"Their capacity, not only to overcome their injuries but to trust again and to have faith in humans is just immense, you can't even put a value on it," Koczeniak said.

The kittens are still receiving treatment and working to recover. If you'd like to help, visit the SNIP Inc. website.

